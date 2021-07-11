Previous
the moment of truth by elza
190 / 365

the moment of truth

Euro 2020 came to an end. The final penalty kick... and... three cheers for the Azzurri. The beer at least did not fizzle out.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
