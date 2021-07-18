St George

18th July Sunday. It was a special occasion, as an adult from Belarus received the Sacrament of Confirmation and my daughter and son in law were chosen as her sponsors. It also happened to be the Feast of St George, the patron saint of Gozo. My wife and I attended Mass in the evening as we took care of the grandchildren in the morning. One particular prayer during the prayers of the faithful echoed in my mind; it was when we prayed for all Christian Churches who honour St George that one day they may be one again.

I did not have my camera with me so I snapped the above with my Smartphone. It shows St George over the conquered dragon. May love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control be our weapons to slay and conquer the dragons of hatred, injustice, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy.