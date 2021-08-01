Previous
August abstract 1 Blue by elza
211 / 365

August abstract 1 Blue

This is the back of a seat on the Gozo ferry. I will be trying out some abstracts during August as started by @wenbow Wendy tackling form, colour and texture.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
