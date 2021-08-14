Previous
Next
beer and fireworks by elza
224 / 365

beer and fireworks

First surrounded by family, then a necessary ingredient to go down with some lovely nibbles for a great BBQ: cold beer. Fireworks optional:)
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise