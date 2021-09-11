Sign up
Previous
Next
252 / 365
Yellow, blue, red, black repeat.
Street photography is way out of my comfort zone. Just caught this colourful street furniture leading to and complemented by the trio.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
2
1
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
10th September 2021 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
child
,
mother
,
benches
,
street furniture
Susan Wakely
ace
How thoughtful of the people and dog to match the seats. Well spotted. An instant fav.
September 11th, 2021
Leli
ace
@wakelys
Thanks! They must have sat on the benches but did not see the "WET paint" sign.:)
September 11th, 2021
