Yellow, blue, red, black repeat. by elza
252 / 365

Yellow, blue, red, black repeat.

Street photography is way out of my comfort zone. Just caught this colourful street furniture leading to and complemented by the trio.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Susan Wakely ace
How thoughtful of the people and dog to match the seats. Well spotted. An instant fav.
September 11th, 2021  
Leli ace
@wakelys Thanks! They must have sat on the benches but did not see the "WET paint" sign.:)
September 11th, 2021  
