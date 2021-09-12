Previous
Next
Thor by elza
253 / 365

Thor

My wife and I had not visited Valletta since the break of the pandemic. Today we decided to go for a walk around the city. Took the photo of the thunder clouds as we were approaching Fort St Elmo.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise