Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
255 / 365
the snail and the jug
Found this arrangement during yesterday's walk. I liked the simple shapes and the warm colours and the wavy shadow of the glass jug on the sugar bowl. Could have cropped it a bit here and there but decided to leave it as it was captured.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
312
photos
61
followers
53
following
69% complete
View this month »
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
13th September 2021 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pot
,
snail
,
brown
,
jug
,
sugar bowl
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close