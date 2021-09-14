Previous
the snail and the jug by elza
255 / 365

the snail and the jug

Found this arrangement during yesterday's walk. I liked the simple shapes and the warm colours and the wavy shadow of the glass jug on the sugar bowl. Could have cropped it a bit here and there but decided to leave it as it was captured.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details

