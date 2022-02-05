Previous
Point of view by elza
Photo 399

Point of view

Spotted the two ladies in the fosse just below the front Imdina bastions. From yesterday's walk with the girls before we descended into the ditch and rested on the bench a few metres away from these two.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details

