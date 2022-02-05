Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 399
Point of view
Spotted the two ladies in the fosse just below the front Imdina bastions. From yesterday's walk with the girls before we descended into the ditch and rested on the bench a few metres away from these two.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
464
photos
77
followers
74
following
109% complete
View this month »
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
4th February 2022 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bench
,
sitting
,
stranger
,
ladies
,
slabs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close