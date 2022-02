Where to milady?

Actually the cab (karozzin) was already moving and the cabbie was explaining something to the woman about the DeVilhena Museum which was to their right, behind me... and do not worry, the horse knows the way by heart.



I remember that my mother and I took one of these cabs to go from the dentist in St Julians to the bus terminus in Sliema. Since my father was a soldier in the RMA, we had free dental services at St Patrick's barracks. I was around 5 at the time and we did not have a car yet.