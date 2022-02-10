Previous
Thought you wanted to walk by elza
Photo 404

Thought you wanted to walk

It was a fine day for some back breaking work in the garden today. I wanted to go to Valletta for a couple of shots as it was the Feast of St Paul's shipwreck on Malta. It's funny that we celebrate the misfortune of others.:) But then decided to work with my wife in the garden. As I said it was back breaking as I tilled one fourth of the garden but the end result of the freshly turned and cleared soil was really first class.

The man and his dog in this shot is another for the series of strangers in the street. I thought that the dog wanted to get what it was promised.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

