Photo 416
Reaching
A glass of red wine is one way of finishing off your lunch. Cheers. Another street shot in this February b&w series. Today I had to upload from a previous shoot as the morning was taken up with lesson preparations as usual.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
2
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
Tags
b&w
,
outside
,
man
,
drink
,
sitting
,
candid
,
stranger
,
bistro
Susan Wakely
ace
Another great candid shot.
February 23rd, 2022
borof
A nice street life picture.
February 23rd, 2022
