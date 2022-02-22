Previous
Reaching by elza
Photo 416

Reaching

A glass of red wine is one way of finishing off your lunch. Cheers. Another street shot in this February b&w series. Today I had to upload from a previous shoot as the morning was taken up with lesson preparations as usual.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Susan Wakely ace
Another great candid shot.
February 23rd, 2022  
borof
A nice street life picture.
February 23rd, 2022  
