Best selfie

A public holiday; Freedom Day. I'm not going into the politics of this day but it marks the withdrawal of British troops and the Royal Navy from Malta in 1979.

I walked along the Valletta water front and took the steps, instead of the lift, up to The Upper Barrakka Gardens. This candid captures several elements: the tourists - probably from one of the two enormous cruise liners that were berthed along the Valletta water front- reviewing their selfie, the traditional green balconies built during the 70's and which definitely would not have been part of the Italian military engineer Francesco Laparelli for the plan of Valletta, the St. John's Bastion with its cavalier and counterguard (houses the embassy of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta) in the background, a pop-up papal exhibition (Papal visit starting on the 2nd April) and finally the waters of the Tritons' fountain.

This concludes the colours for March.

Now what shall I do for April?