Call of the wild by elza
Photo 465

Call of the wild

My son and friends went camping at what is known as Il-Ħofra (lit "the hole") in Mistra Bay. I found them just as they were starting a fire. I photographed them from the top of the ridge and did not descend to the camp site. Today my idea of a relaxed outing is a walk in the countryside preferably near running waters and then a clean hotel room with proper showers, toilets and a soft bed. But I must say that sometimes I do get that nostalgic feeling of camping it rough with friends. The distant call is still there I guess.
I wish their tent was a little bit more visible and better lit. I left it in the shot to give more space to the site they were camping in. BOB
