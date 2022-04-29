Sign up
Photo 482
Just wild
A walk in the countryside. All the spring colours will soon disappear as we haven't had rain for quite some time now. But for the time being the eyes can relax and enjoy the spectrum of the common wild flowers.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
30th April 2022 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
country
,
wild
