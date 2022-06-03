Previous
Senglea door by elza
Senglea door

My eye is drawn to minimalism. The knocker is an old one and together with the door have been renovated in such brilliant colours. Thumbs up to the owner of this dooe for the choice of colours and execution.
3rd June 2022

elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
