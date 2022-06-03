Sign up
Photo 517
Senglea door
My eye is drawn to minimalism. The knocker is an old one and together with the door have been renovated in such brilliant colours. Thumbs up to the owner of this dooe for the choice of colours and execution.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
white
,
door
,
blue
,
door knocker
