Lady greed

The first shots that I took of this street art in the White Rocks area were of the mural only and at first I thought that it was some modern version of Eve eating a fruit. Then I realised that the girl was holding Earth, and she doesn't look like she is kissing it. Then I spotted the crane and included it in my shot. Although I do not know for sure what the artist had in mind, for me she is depicting the greed, speculation and rape of our land.