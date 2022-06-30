Previous
So much red by elza
Photo 544

So much red

A photo from yesterday's walk in Paceville. This building sticks out like a sore thumb in St Julians bay. Adjacent to it is Portomaso Business Tower, the second highest tower in Malta. I couldn't find out the name or purpose of this building.
Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
