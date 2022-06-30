Sign up
Photo 544
So much red
A photo from yesterday's walk in Paceville. This building sticks out like a sore thumb in St Julians bay. Adjacent to it is Portomaso Business Tower, the second highest tower in Malta. I couldn't find out the name or purpose of this building.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
609
photos
87
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
29th June 2022 9:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
architecture
,
buiding
