Shot on the 18th (with two colours in mind) while visiting The Point shopping complex in Tas Sliema in an area known as Dragut Point and later Tigne point hence The Point. History records that in this area, on June 23rd, 1565 Sultan Süleyman I's admiral Turgut Reis (nicknamed Dragut) passed away after being mortally injured at the Great Siege of Malta. Tigne point also houses the last fort built by the Knights of St John and I have fond memories of the place. My father as an RMA soldier worked for some time in the fort which was turned into army offices by the British. During the summer holidays he used to take me with him to work, no doubt to relieve mum. I remember sitting down in his office doing pages upon pages of sums and once corrected with big red check marks, I was let loose inside the fort.



50 years ago Tigne Point looked significantly different although some of the architectural features were kept and integrated into the new place. I visited some of the places close to the fort but could not get down to the actual place as it is now part of a construction site.



The picture here is one of the cafes with empty tables as customers were either in the shade of inside enjoying the air conditioning.