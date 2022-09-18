Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 624
At the playingfield
Filling in and apologies for the bulk upload. Thanks for viewing and no need to comment.
Taken a long time ago at Ta' Qali playing field. I liked the primary colours and the simple patterns.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
690
photos
86
followers
89
following
171% complete
View this month »
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
5th January 2021 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plastic
,
primary colours
,
playingfield
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours.
September 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close