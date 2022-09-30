Destiny

Today I spent some 12 hours at my daughter's house laying plastic floor skirting. I just loved he experience on multi levels: talking to my lovely daughter and listening to her experiences and the values that she is trying to transmit to her family and others, the manual labour, the "help" I got from my youngest grandson who wanted to know the names of all the tools that I was using (the wire cutter became his favourite) and finally the super meal that sealed the day.



On my way across the Gozo channel, on the ferry which was packed with tourists, I spotted the girl with the Chinese tatoo. I took a couple of shots but liked this one best taken as the ferry was turning out of the harbour and her neck and tatoo caught the light. I believe that the Chinese calligraphy reads Destiny.