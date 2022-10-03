Previous
I can do it by elza
A shot from yesterday. All my grandchildren made it from one side to the other with the helping hand of an uncle or aunt! I only managed two steps without assistance!
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Milanie ace
I can relate!
October 3rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Good on you for trying.
October 3rd, 2022  
