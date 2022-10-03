Sign up
Photo 639
I can do it
A shot from yesterday. All my grandchildren made it from one side to the other with the helping hand of an uncle or aunt! I only managed two steps without assistance!
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
2
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
704
photos
87
followers
89
following
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
14
2
365
Canon EOS 800D
2nd October 2022 1:45pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Milanie
ace
I can relate!
October 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Good on you for trying.
October 3rd, 2022
