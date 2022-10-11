Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 647
Full belly
The Grand Eagle fountain serves us as a drinking fountain and we are not afraid the eagle's stony face. Taken yesterday at San Anton Gardens,
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
712
photos
87
followers
90
following
177% complete
View this month »
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
10th October 2022 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2022
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it!
October 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice scene and reflections.
October 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close