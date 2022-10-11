Previous
Full belly by elza
Photo 647

Full belly

The Grand Eagle fountain serves us as a drinking fountain and we are not afraid the eagle's stony face. Taken yesterday at San Anton Gardens,
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2022  
Korcsog Károly ace
I like it!
October 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice scene and reflections.
October 13th, 2022  
