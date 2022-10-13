When Baroque gets interesting

One of the corner balcony supports at the Grandmaster's Palace in Valletta.( It's a man with open arms riding astride on the shoulders of a topless girl.) Although the main façade of the Grandmaster's Palace is built in the simple and austere mannerist style, typical of its architect Cassar, this sculpture looks very baroque to me . I took this photo yesterday as my wife and I were going back to our car from lunch. As I pointed to it, my wife exclaimed, "What were they thinking? Interesting but rather grotesque!"