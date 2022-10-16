Previous
Next
From a distance by elza
Photo 651

From a distance

Down at Salini Salt pans (17th). When I had given up on spotting something and after counting seven seagulls and ducks I saw this egret. Unfortunately I could not get any closer.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise