Photo 652
Ooh close enough
Went down to the salini salt pans for a quick walk around. There were very few birds around but on my way back to the car I spotted the wasps' hive under a tree stump. I moved close as much as I dared but not too much.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
1
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
17th October 2022 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hive
,
wasp
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous closeup and detail. Your were brave .
October 17th, 2022
