Ooh close enough

Went down to the salini salt pans for a quick walk around. There were very few birds around but on my way back to the car I spotted the wasps' hive under a tree stump. I moved close as much as I dared but not too much.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous closeup and detail. Your were brave .
October 17th, 2022  
