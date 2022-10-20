Sign up
Photo 656
An inside look
Walking just below the ramparts of Fort St. Elmo and the adjoining bastions at the tip of Valletta there are a number of rock hewn shelters which I believe to have been WWII air raid shelters. One of them was open for a inside look.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
0
0
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
721
photos
87
followers
90
following
Views
10
365
Canon EOS 800D
19th October 2022 11:34am
