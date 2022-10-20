Previous
An inside look by elza
Photo 656

An inside look

Walking just below the ramparts of Fort St. Elmo and the adjoining bastions at the tip of Valletta there are a number of rock hewn shelters which I believe to have been WWII air raid shelters. One of them was open for a inside look.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details

