Serkin by elza
Photo 657

Serkin

Serkin is a light horse drawn carriage. At the moment I am looking at archived photos from January 2021. Shot at Ta' Qali national park. I like how the horse's hooves show how it synchronises its forward march.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five.
Antonio-S ace
Great. And the human lower limbs in parallel with those of the horse.
October 24th, 2022  
