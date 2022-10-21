Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 657
Serkin
Serkin is a light horse drawn carriage. At the moment I am looking at archived photos from January 2021. Shot at Ta' Qali national park. I like how the horse's hooves show how it synchronises its forward march.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
722
photos
87
followers
89
following
180% complete
View this month »
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
20th January 2021 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Antonio-S
ace
Great. And the human lower limbs in parallel with those of the horse.
October 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close