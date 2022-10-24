Sign up
Photo 660
Will float again
Taken at Ghadira bay, the float is one of many that specifies the swimming zones. Must have been pulled up to be floated again next year.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Tags
sand
,
sea
,
float
,
minimalist
Dianne
A neat pop of colour at the seaside.
October 24th, 2022
