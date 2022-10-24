Previous
Will float again by elza
Taken at Ghadira bay, the float is one of many that specifies the swimming zones. Must have been pulled up to be floated again next year.
24th October 2022

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Dianne
A neat pop of colour at the seaside.
October 24th, 2022  
