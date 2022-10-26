Previous
Grand Harbour breakwater left by elza
Grand Harbour breakwater left

My wife and I kept our commitment to spend the day out after the day we devote to children in our community. We planned to cross over from Valletta to Vittoriosa but instead opted to stay in Valletta for lunch. On our way back to the car we walked along the waterfront just below the Sacra Infermeria ( https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-30/local-news/FEATURE-The-Valletta-Sacra-Infermeria-6736233925 ) from where I took the photo of the breakwater at the Grand Harbour. I cropped the image to highlight the curve of the tower holding the red lantern.

The foundation stone of the breakwater was laid in 1903 and it was officially declared complete in 1910. A little bit of history if interested @ https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/construction-of-the-grand-harbour-breakwater.786398
