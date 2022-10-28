Bridge at breakwater

The St Elmo Bridge is a single-span arched truss steel footbridge leading from the foreshore of Fort Saint Elmo in Valletta, to the breakwater at the entrance of the Grand Harbour. It was constructed in 2011–12 and stands on the site of an earlier bridge built in 1906 and destroyed during World War II in 1941. The original bridge had a similar design to the present one, but it had two spans instead of one.

The area offers several views of the bridge but I chose this shot as I liked the added reflection in the pools in the ditch between th fort and the shoreline.



