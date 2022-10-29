Previous
Next
Sandpiper by elza
Photo 665

Sandpiper

Well I think it's a sandpiper but I'm not sure. Apart from the little creature, I liked the scratch marks on the rocks, I kind of imagined an inverted "c" moving from lower left all the way up to the bird.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise