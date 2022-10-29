Sign up
Photo 665
Sandpiper
Well I think it's a sandpiper but I'm not sure. Apart from the little creature, I liked the scratch marks on the rocks, I kind of imagined an inverted "c" moving from lower left all the way up to the bird.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
730
photos
88
followers
90
following
Views
5
1
365
30th October 2022 6:33pm
sea
bird
rock
