Previous
Next
Chiara's kite by elza
Photo 668

Chiara's kite

Yesterday my wife and I spent most of the morning and early afternoon picking olives from our garden and today we took the lot to be pressed. We picked our grandchildren and headed for Gozo where we watched the first part of the pressing process together. After that we went to Dwejra and flew kites. I was so busy running from one kite to the other helping each child to launch the kites, untangling string when they criss crossed each other, and putting kites back in the air when they did head-dives, that I did not get as many shots of the children flying their kites as my wife did on her phone. Well it was a GREAT day.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
It must have been such fun! Love the kite against that blue sky
November 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise