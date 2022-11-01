Chiara's kite

Yesterday my wife and I spent most of the morning and early afternoon picking olives from our garden and today we took the lot to be pressed. We picked our grandchildren and headed for Gozo where we watched the first part of the pressing process together. After that we went to Dwejra and flew kites. I was so busy running from one kite to the other helping each child to launch the kites, untangling string when they criss crossed each other, and putting kites back in the air when they did head-dives, that I did not get as many shots of the children flying their kites as my wife did on her phone. Well it was a GREAT day.