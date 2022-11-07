Sign up
Photo 674
So fast
I didn't know that moths were so fast. This little jewel was hovering for a split second (like a humming bird) and flitting from one flower to the next. I was captivated for more than ten minutes by this little wonder.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
7th November 2022 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Tags
moth
