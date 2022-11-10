Previous
That way by elza
Photo 677

That way

Flying into the wind. "See you later dude." Taken in the small village of Gharghur.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Brian ace
Great spotting and POV
November 11th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little bird giving directions.
November 11th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Great pairing
November 11th, 2022  
