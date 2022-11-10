Sign up
Photo 677
That way
Flying into the wind. "See you later dude." Taken in the small village of Gharghur.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
sparrow
weather vain
Brian
Great spotting and POV
November 11th, 2022
Susan Wakely
Sweet little bird giving directions.
November 11th, 2022
Casablanca
Great pairing
November 11th, 2022
