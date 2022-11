Time machine works-Proof

I saw him arrange his tail coat in the reflection of a car, (or was it a carriage?) and thought of following him for a few shots. I thought there was going to be some reanactment of sorts nearby but then I heard two guys saying that it is this man's hobby to dress up in 18th c. European outfits. Interesting character and later at home I learnt that he calls himself Citoyen Port on Facebook and describes his posts as "a page dedicated to my hobby of reproducing 18th c. European outfits."