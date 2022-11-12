I happened to be at the Upper Barracca gardens minutes before noon. The balcony overlooking the Saluting Battery was lined by locals and tourists alike ready to witness the daily spectacle of the noon-day gun firing. I shot this one at arms length over my head and over three lines of spectators. I was lucky to get this shot. There's only a little hair visible in the lower right hand corner.
"The Saluting Battery is located on one of the best vantage points overlooking the Grand Harbour. Its origins are as old as those of the City itself, having been built as part of it, in 1566, by the Order of St. John on the design of the military engineer Francesco Laparelli. The building of Valletta followed the end of the Great Siege of 1565." https://www.salutingbattery.com/history-and-stories