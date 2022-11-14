Previous
Next
Diagonal by elza
Photo 681

Diagonal

I like how the shadow leads to the clogged waterspout against the textured rough wall.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise