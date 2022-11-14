Sign up
Photo 681
Diagonal
I like how the shadow leads to the clogged waterspout against the textured rough wall.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
Tags
shadow
,
wall
,
texture
,
minimal
,
water spout
