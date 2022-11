incy wincy

I went out for today's walk (10km) with the target to shoot into the sun. Is there a name for this kind of photography? Not the silhouette type of result. The spider web is not what I was looking for but the sun was infront of me but not going directly through the subject. If it wasn't for the dark background the web wouldn't be seen. It's not the perfect web but Incy Wincy is still learning.