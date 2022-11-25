Sign up
Photo 692
Bike hike
This photo would not have been possible if it was taken the day after. The last two days we've had some rough weather. This couple overtook me while I was on my way towards Raferla's Cross.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
685
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
Canon EOS 800D
19th November 2022 11:58am
Tags
road
,
bike
,
couple
