Next customer soon

Waiting to issue tickets for visitors to the Saluting Battery at Upper Barrakka Gardens. I liked how the light from the arch above where I was standing lighted up the window and the roof of the ticket booth.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Kathy ace
This is a unique look. I like how the woman is framed and how it seems she's in a long slender building.
November 29th, 2022  
