Photo 693
Next customer soon
Waiting to issue tickets for visitors to the Saluting Battery at Upper Barrakka Gardens. I liked how the light from the arch above where I was standing lighted up the window and the roof of the ticket booth.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
1
1
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
10
1
1
365
Canon EOS 800D
24th November 2022 12:45pm
Kathy
ace
This is a unique look. I like how the woman is framed and how it seems she's in a long slender building.
November 29th, 2022
