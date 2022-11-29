Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 696
Sail now work later
The weather at the moment is making me stay indoors. So here's another look back at a photo I took in December last year.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
761
photos
90
followers
89
following
190% complete
View this month »
689
690
691
692
693
694
695
696
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
31st December 2021 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close