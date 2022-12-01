Previous
Where's the cup? by elza
Photo 698

Where's the cup?

Looks as if Mrs Potts is searching for Chip. While walking (just over 7km) in the Gharghur valley I spotted this red kettle on the accompanying table contrasting the greenery of the valley below.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
