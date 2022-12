Surprise

First reaction to seeing their new baby sister.



My wife and I picked up the girls from school and asked them if they wished to see Mummy and how she was doing:) A couple of hours before we had received a call from Daddy that Michaela was born. We did not tell the girls that their sister had arrived as Mummy wanted to surprise them. Their father met them outside the ward as no visitors were allowed inside. The girls' reaction was priceless. I only wish I had a proper camera with me.