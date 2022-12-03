Previous
Waiting for sister to come home. by elza
"When is mummy and baby Michela coming home?" The nearby playing field gave me a break from the recurring question for the past two days. It's difficult to explain the concept of time to a five year old. "Soon" and "tomorrow" were not enough.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Leli

ace
@elza
@elza
Kathy ace
A nice capture of this lovely granddaughter.
December 4th, 2022  
