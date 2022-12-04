Sign up
Photo 701
Please don't wake her!
Finally Michela and mummy were home. And they couldn't keep their hands off her. "Did you wash your hands properly?"... "Don't touch her face!"... "Don't touch her head!"... "Pleaseeee don't wake her!"
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
701
Dianne
So sweet.
December 4th, 2022
Kathy
ace
How sweet! Congratulations to all.
December 4th, 2022
