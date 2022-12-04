Previous
Next
Please don't wake her! by elza
Photo 701

Please don't wake her!

Finally Michela and mummy were home. And they couldn't keep their hands off her. "Did you wash your hands properly?"... "Don't touch her face!"... "Don't touch her head!"... "Pleaseeee don't wake her!"
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of five. Retired recently after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
So sweet.
December 4th, 2022  
Kathy ace
How sweet! Congratulations to all.
December 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise