Отражение заката в облаках. by ermoshkin
Отражение заката в облаках.

Смотрю на сполохи заката в вечернем сумрачном окне Уходишь, солнышко, куда ты, в какой заснешь ты стороне? Не покидай меня устало, не прячь смущенно яркий лик, вернешься утром, и пожаром вода речная отразит
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
