Photo 378
Собачки.
Утро выдалось морозным -24,но ясным.Ближе к обеду стало пасмурно,усилился ветер и пошел снег.К вечеру началась мартовская метель.Этот кадр сфотографировал на телефон,кадр неожиданный и под рукой был только телефон.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Ермошкин ...
@ermoshkin
