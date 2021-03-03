Previous
Next
Собачки. by ermoshkin
Photo 378

Собачки.

Утро выдалось морозным -24,но ясным.Ближе к обеду стало пасмурно,усилился ветер и пошел снег.К вечеру началась мартовская метель.Этот кадр сфотографировал на телефон,кадр неожиданный и под рукой был только телефон.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise