Previous
Next
Цветок герани. by ermoshkin
Photo 383

Цветок герани.

Утром сегодня был мороз -24,днем было -9.Ни как не хочет покидать нас зима,но со следующей недели по прогнозу ожидается повышение температуры.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Ермошкин ...

@ermoshkin
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise