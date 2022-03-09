Previous
"Aunt Verbena" by essiesue
Photo 1550

"Aunt Verbena"

This morning at Garden Club "Aunt Verbena''
spoke to us about life in the late 1800's and what the women of that time had to put up with. It was not only humorous but enlightening.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

essiesue

@essiesue
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
What a wonderful picture….she was game showing you the wearing of the corset! I think even with all our stuff going on these days life then was very restricting then in more ways than the corset!
March 9th, 2022  
carol white ace
A wonderful capture
March 9th, 2022  
