All fluffed Up by fayefaye
Photo 1855

All fluffed Up

I love the beautiful colours of the blue jay. It was puffing up it's feathers when I took this photo. Such a beautiful bird.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Junko Y ace
SO very beautiful
May 23rd, 2020  
