Photo 1855
All fluffed Up
I love the beautiful colours of the blue jay. It was puffing up it's feathers when I took this photo. Such a beautiful bird.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd May 2020 11:45am
Privacy
Public
Junko Y
ace
SO very beautiful
May 23rd, 2020
